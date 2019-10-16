St. Laurent Maisons Fleuries winners announced

The borough of St. Laurent last week announced the winners of its 38th annual Maisons fleuries contest in which beautiful local landscapes are recognized.
The awards ceremony was held at the St. Laurent borough hall. On hand were Mayor Alan DeSousa, and councillors Aref Salem, Francesco Miele, Michèle D. Biron and Jacques Cohen.
The winners in the residential landscape category were: Véronique Racanelli and François Pfister, Sylvain Paiement and Avedis Jamgotchian, Marie-Thérèse Painchaud and Gaétan Ouellet; Mary Theofilopoulos; Deanna Drendel; Lydia Iskat and Henri Venne; Cynthia Pasztor and Kathy Pasztor; Minh Nguyen; Dana Pisau and Mr. Gabriel Ciocan (representatives from 55 Laframboise); Denis Filiatrault; Maggie Der Artanian and George Khairallah (representatives from 850 Muir); Ada and Samir Trak; Franca Mastrolillo and Gerlando Chiara; Patricia Rochette; Lucie Roy and Pierre Richard; and Panagiota Dimopoulos Asimakopoulos and Dimitrios Asimakopoulos.
The community gardens winners were: Jardin Alexis-Nihon (Kerassina Datsi): Jardin Bourbonnière (Viviane Montinard), Jardin Cardinal (Réjean Moreau), Jardin Hartenstein (Felicia Garcia and Francisco Catibog); Jardin Noël-Nord (Bozena Maria Jablonska), Jardin Robert-Mitchell (Quan Zhang), Jardin Roman-Zytynsky (Messaoud Baz), Jardin Saint-Laurent (Jocelyne Ghazal) and Super jardin (Nathalie Lafleur).
The business category winner was St. Hubert Express/Harvey's on Marcel-Laurin, the industry winner was Provigo on Ste. Croix, the institution winner was the Bethel Baptist Church on Côte Vertu and the Micheline-Arsenault Award of Excellence went to Sara Terreault and Richard Shevloff.
