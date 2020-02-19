St. Laurent library renovations completed

The renovations at St. Laurent’s Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent on De L’Église have been completed and events will be taking place to mark its reopening, the borough announced last week.
The changes that were effected include “redesigned spaces, renewed furniture, contemporary coloured decor... to provide a brand new atmosphere for the neighbourhood residents and students who frequent this library.”
The library, which was closed during the extensive facelift, will be reopening 10 a.m. March 23. While the work took place for 10 months, library services were moved to Salle Saint-Joseph, where 13,000 people visited. The latter location will be closed Feb. 24 while books are transported back to the renovated library.
“Starting on that same day of Feb. 24, library loans that will be due may be deposited in the book drop of the Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent,” says a borough advisory.
The reopening celebration events include a:
• “Conference on the history of Vieux Saint-Laurent, with historian Bernard Vallée, Friday, March 27, 4 p.m., followed by a happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m.
• A Discovery day Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, including a rally route, creation of a group work of art at the FabricARTthèque, entertainment and music.
