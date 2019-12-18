St. Laurent launches 'snow brigade'

St. Laurent council approved at its December council meeting a contribution of $14,863 to create a “snow brigade,” a service for borough residents with limited mobility.
The service is a pilot project of the Carrefour jeunesse emploi Saint-Laurent and is comprised of a team, “composed of 16-35-year-old residents, who will clear the snow from the entrances, stairs, access ramps and balconies of people with limited mobility who are already served by the borough’s CLSC,” says a borough announcement.
“The snow brigade will consist of members of the welcoming classes at École secondaire Saint-Laurent and Carrefour jeunesse emploi Saint-Laurent,” the announcement also says. “Equipped with shovels, the youngsters will come to clear the snow on call and, in so doing, will make it easier for vulnerable and elderly people to get around during the winter season.”
The initiative is part of the goals of the borough’s 2017-2021 local social development plan.
“The snow brigade is a commendable project, one that promotes social inclusion as well as living together in harmony, values to which St. Laurent’s administration attaches great importance,” Mayor Alan DeSousa stated.
The St. Laurent advisory says “people with limited mobility supported by Saint-Laurent’s CLSC are invited to contact their designated professional to find out how they can obtain this service.”
