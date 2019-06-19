St. Laurent is first 'Bee City' in Quebec

St. Laurent, although it has been a borough of the City of Montreal since 2002, has regained “city” status, at least from the Bee City Canada organization.
The borough is the first municipal entity in Quebec to gain “Bee City” status, a designation which took place during a ceremony at the Bibliothèque du Boisé.
“We are extremely pleased to receive this recognition, which is very important to us,” stated Mayor Alan DeSousa. “Our teams have worked very hard in recent years to set up projects to protect pollinating insects and their habitats. Today, their efforts are now being officially recognized by a pan-Canadian organization and we are very proud of them.”
The borough was presented with the certificate by Shelly Candel, Bee City Canada’s Director.
“We are delighted to welcome St. Laurent as our first ‘Bee City’ in Quebec,” Candel stated. “We wish to share, with the rest of Canada the positive actions that have been taken by St. Laurent for safeguarding pollinators. We can all be inspired by this proactive community for their efforts in protecting biodiversity.”
Other Canadian cities similarly certified include Toronto, Oshawa and Niagara Falls.
St. Laurent’s pollinator protection projects, carried out in partnership with local organizations, include “the conservation and protection of Marcel-Laurin Park woodland, the planting of a variety of greenery by prioritizing nectar-producing plants in public green spaces, the signing in 2017 of the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to safeguard Monarchs – A Monarch-Friendly City, and the creation of the very first Montréal Monarch Watch station in Marcel-Laurin Park’s woodland.
St. Laurent council recently proclaimed Pollinator Week, from June 17 to 23 to “recognize the urgent need to take action to protect bee populations and other pollinators.” As part of the week, several free activities are taking place. Those after press time include:
• Oil painting on an easel with bees as the theme, Saturday, June 22, 10:30 a.m. — 1 p.m, at at Bassin de la brunante, 2525 des Harfangs Street. This will be cancelled in case of rain.
• An educational workshop (in French) on discovering pollinating insects, with the GUEPE organization at the Bibliothèque du Boisé on Thimens Blvd, Saturday, June 22, 2 p.m. — 4 p.m.. joel@thesuburban.com
