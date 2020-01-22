St Laurent holding public consult on vacant spaces in commercial areas

The borough of St. Laurent is holding a public consultation from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday Jan. 30 at the borough hall on Marcel-Laurin Blvd. to discuss the issue of vacant commercial spaces on commercial arteries.
St. Laurent’s main commercial arteries are Décarie, which includes numerous stores and restaurants; Côte Vertu, Marcel-Laurin and Poirier.
Registration is required before the consultation — e-mail saint-laurent.communications@ville.montreal.qc.ca to do so.
The borough is encouraging “residents, merchants, property owners and organizations... to take part.”
According to the borough announcement, the consultation features a “dynamic concept... a participatory tour where visitors will be able to go from one distinct themed station to another, three in all.
“This will be an opportunity for participants to become informed and share their points of view to help identify promising solutions to revitalize the commercial streets located in the heart of St. Laurent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.