St. Laurent families take part in Le Magasin-partage de Noël

Some 400 borough of St. Laurent families took part in this year’s Le Magasin-partage de Noël (Christmas sharing store) this past Dec. 17 and 18 at the Centre des loisirs on Grenet. According to borough officials, “this store has enabled families to do their grocery shopping at a low cost in order to prepare their holiday meals well with a festive flair.” The annual operation “is carried out by VertCité, in partnership with the borough of St. Laurent, community organizations, businesses and St. Laurent schools. The borough thanked “the members of the organizing committee, donors, volunteers and municipal employees who made this 2019 Christmas sharing store possible.” On hand, in the photo, were Councillor Francesco Miele, Mayor Alan DeSousa and Councillor Aref Salem, surrounded by members of the organizing committee, donors and volunteers.
