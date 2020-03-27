St. Laurent council has approved the donation of $100,000 in funding to help vulnerable residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, the borough announced.
“St. Laurent has a long history of working closely with community groups," Mayor Alan DeSousa stated. "We are therefore contributing $100,000 so that organizations in St. Laurent as well as vulnerable people can benefit from financial support or some respite within the common fight against COVID-19."
The funding includes:
•$50,000 to Centraide's Emergency Fund
"Through its contribution, St. Laurent is joining its voice to those of the other boroughs as well as to that of the City of Montreal in a concerted effort to meet basic needs, such as food aid," says a borough announcement. "Thanks to these efforts, $1,040,000 has been donated to Centraide's Emergency Fund to date."
• $50,000 to community organizations in St. Laurent
"St. Laurent's administration is taking action at the local level to support the growing needs of community organizations on its territory. This special financial contribution of $50,000 is, therefore, additional support offered by the borough to local organizations in response to the anticipated increase in demand from already vulnerable clienteles. The qualifying criteria and selection process will be announced shortly."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.