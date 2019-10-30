St. Laurent discussion on street design project Nov. 7

An interactive discussion regarding the second phase of the temporary landscape project on Decelles St. in St. Laurent takes place 6:45 p.m. Nov. 7 at the borough hall on Marcel-Laurin, the borough announced.
The project is part of the City of Montreal's Shared and Pedestrian Streets Program.
"The ultimate goal [is to create] a functional, aesthetic and sustainable development that meets users' needs and safety," the announcement adds.
Topics to be discussed include: "introduction to the concepts of a shared street, a review of the first year of the temporary landscape project, a presentation of the approach for the next year, and participatory activities to explore ideas in preparation for the next development."
Those who wish to participate in the discussion should confirm "no later than Nov. 5, before noon, by email to aravetclaret@convercite.org or by phone at 514 286-2663, ext. 135."
