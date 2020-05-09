St. Laurent contributes $2.2 million to Montreal Recovery Plan

The borough of St. Laurent has contributed more than $2.2 million to a financial recovery plan requested by the City of Montreal to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced during the May 5 borough council meeting.
All of the City of Montreal boroughs are contributing a total of $28.7 million, as part of a city savings objective totaling $123.4 million, an overall 3.1 percent budget decrease. The result of criteria determining the size of each borough's contribution was that St. Laurent's was the second largest, with Ville-Marie (including downtown Montreal) the first.
"We are sparing no effort to assist the public during this time of crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Mayor Alan DeSousa. "Citizens are relying on our services now more than ever to face this unique situation. At the same time, while our citizens are enduring the impacts, like the other boroughs, St. Laurent is being asked to contribute to the financial effort requested by the City of Montreal.
"Nonetheless, we are facing additional costs relating to emergencies, and certain revenues, such as property taxes, are down, All this weighs heavily on our finances and the current crisis is jeopardizing our balanced budget. Accordingly, our teams have worked very diligently to reassess their budgetary needs to support the resumption of normal life and once again offer most of our services as soon as we get the green light.”
St. Laurent's own savings measures and sources include:
• $1.6 million "from the reduced time banks allotted for entertainment and activities that are currently suspended due to COVID-19, including sports, recreation, culture and the libraries."
• $600,000 in "major savings from the suspension of the maintenance contracts for the municipal buildings that are currently closed due to the pandemic, including the Bibliothèque du Boisé [on Thimens Blvd.), the Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent, the Sports Complex and the Centre des loisirs."
The measures were taken in consideration of:
• "Minimizing the impact on direct services for citizens. Accordingly, despite the application of these proposals, the borough will be prepared to resume 100 percent of its activities with no service reduction as soon as the situation permits."
• "Preserving all its employees and permanent positions and maintaining ties with occasional employees to benefit from the necessary expertise to ensure the successful relaunch and quickly restore its regular service supply."
