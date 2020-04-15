St. Laurent community thanked during videoconferenced council meeting

St. Laurent's April 7 council meeting was carried out via videoconference, and it opened with Mayor Alan DeSousa thanking borough residents and employees for adapting to life during the COVID-19 crisis.
"Like every St. Laurent family, our organization has had to make major changes very quickly," the Mayor said. "This has enabled us to continue to be available for you today and to ensure that essential municipal services are maintained. Even though the present situation has required us to close our municipal facilities, our employees continue to be at your service through 311, with the support of the management team and St. Laurent's council. I would like to applaud them loud and strong as well as the tremendous response of solidarity that was seen in the community so quickly."
The Mayor said the next few weeks will likely be challenging.
"I want to assure you, however, that all levels of government and major organizations are working together to prepare for the time when this episode is finally behind us."
Some notes from the meeting:
• Council awarded a maximum of $161,760.86 to WSP Canada for the "design, preparation of plans and specifications and the supervision of repairs to the six tennis courts at Parc Marcel-Laurin. Three more courts will be added: two full court areas and a walled practice court."
• Council authorized a contract with WSP Canada for an amount of up to $159,611.28 to "design and prepare the plans and specifications for the redevelopment of Parc Raymond-Vidal. The work will include, among other things, basketball and splash pad areas as well as swings."
• A contract was authorized for a maximum amount of $157,984 to WSP Canada to "prepare plans and specifications related to the upgrading of the LED outdoor lighting at Parc Alexis Nihon to meet current standards. The firm has also been asked to provide engineering services during the lighting project at Place Rodolphe-Rousseau."
• A total of $256,875 was granted by council to organizations "whose projects address such issues as food security, housing or school readiness. The Comité logement Saint-Laurent, Accueil au cœur de l'enfance / Centre de pédiatrie sociale, Maison des familles de Saint-Laurent, CARI St- Laurent, the Comité des organismes sociaux de Saint-Laurent (COSSL), Carrefour jeunesse-emploi Saint-Laurent, RAP jeunesse, Coopérative de solidarité les Serres du Dos Blanc and the Saint-Laurent YMCA.
• Council confirmed that seven socio-community organizations are "sharing special support totalling $50,000 under the COVID-19 Emergency Fund: Ressources jeunesse de Saint-Laurent, Accueil au cœur de l'enfance / Centre de pédiatrie sociale, Centre d'action bénévole et communautaire Saint-Laurent, the Saint-Laurent YMCA, COCLA, CEJFI and the Comité logement Saint-Laurent have therefore selected. Called upon more than ever, these organizations support tenants, distribute food and offer services to young adults in shelters, among others."
