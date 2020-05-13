St. Laurent community organizations get added $100,000 in emergency support

Local community organizations have been provided with an added $100,000 in light of the COVID-19 crisis, St. Laurent borough council announced at its May 5 monthly council meeting, held via videoconference.
An "initial emergency fund of $50,000 had already been distributed to seven local community organizations on April 7," a borough announcement points out.
The donations include, from the borough, "an additional $50,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund dedicated to the borough's socio-community organizations in order to support the most vulnerable residents; and "an equivalent amount of $50,000 from the Caisse Desjardins de Bordeaux–Cartierville–Saint-Laurent."
"Even though the latest measures for a gradual recovery of economic and school activities give hope of a light at the end of the tunnel, the needs in the community may still be considerable before the crisis is over, especially among the disadvantaged," Mayor Alan DeSousa said. "This additional $100,000 in assistance that we are granting in partnership with Desjardins, to which I extend my warmest thanks, should make a real difference in the daily lives of those of our residents facing the greatest difficulties at this time."
Stéphane Lavoie, Chief Executive Officer of the Caisse Desjardins de Bordeaux–Cartierville–Saint-Laurent, said that "more than ever, we are here to support our community and our members in need during this time of unprecedented uncertainty."
A borough statement pointed out that in St. Laurent, as everywhere else in Montreal, "a number of food banks and other socio-community services are seeing a substantial increase in demand for their help, even though human resources are on the decline. This is why a COVID-19 crisis cell was created to support community circles, with a number of players on the front lines to respond to the distress of the vulnerable population."
This cell includes the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, the Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys, the Comité desorganismes sociaux de Saint-Laurent (COSSL) and the borough of St. Laurent.
