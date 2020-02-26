St. Laurent biodiversity corridor plan wins National Urban Design Award

Those involved in developing a master plan for the borough of St. Laurent’s extensive biodiversity corridor have won the National Urban Design Award jury prize, in the sustainable development category.
The winning firms are civiliti, LAND Italia, Table Architecture and Biodiversité Conseil.
The award is considered “one of the most prestigious in Canada’s design sector,” says a St. Laurent announcement, “and is organized jointly by the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada, the Canadian Institute of Planners and the Canadian Society of Landscape Architects.”
The plan was unveiled last year, and represents a 20-year commitment to create a corridor that will link the borough’s existing biodiversity centres, such as the Marcel-Laurin Park woodland, the Cavendish — Raymond-Lasnier — Beaulac — Poirier woodland, the Bois-de-Liesse and Bois-de-Saraguay nature parks and the Ruisseau Brook. The first phase is underway at Cavendish Blvd. and Poirier.
The area will cover about 450 hectares and pass through industrial, commercial and residential sectors. The plan was even presented in China last November at the fifth edition of the Wuhan Design Biennial.
“The 180-page Master Plan required nearly a year’s work by the four firms that were selected following a national multidisciplinary landscape architecture competition,” says the borough announcement. “Its originality lies notably in the fact that it combines landscape architecture, urban architecture, the environment, biodiversity, ecology, culture, art and social development.”
Mayor Alan DeSousa congratulated the winning firms.
The jury prize is “rewarding this initiative launched several years ago that highlights our efforts as a sustainable municipal territory,” the Mayor stated. “Its objective is to bring our residents back into contact with nature and for us all, to better adapt to climate change.
“The biodiversity corridor, a genuine green, blue and social infrastructure, will enable St. Laurent residents to get around and enjoy themselves while living alongside nature, in an urban context that was originally heavily paved. It is also an award that is in line with our tradition of innovative and ecological architecture, with many St. Laurent buildings LEED-certified, such as the Bibliothèque du Boisé, the only LEED Platinum-certified library in all of Canada.”
