The borough of St. Laurent announced that its Citizen's Office and Permit Counter at the borough hall on Marcel-Laurin, and sports, cultural and community facilities are "closed until further notice" to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The closed facilities include the Centre des loisirs on Grenet, the new sports complex on Thimens Blvd., and the new Bibliothèque du Boisé on Thimens. The older library on De L'Église underwent renovations and has not yet reopened.
"All library activities and shows scheduled in the cultural program are canceled until further notice," the borough advisory says. "Residents can address their requests by telephone at 311 or by email : saint-laurent@ville.montreal.qc.ca."
