St. Laurent announces flexible parking rules in light of COVID-19

The borough of St. Laurent is following the City of Montreal's COVID-19-related decision to delay parking rules that usually take effect April 1, until May 1.
The borough is also following suit in suspending the requirement for residents to get new stickers for sectorized parking areas.
But St. Laurent also made some unique parking-related announcements.
"The parking restrictions in force on so-called 'narrow streets' are being maintained," the advisory says. "Narrow streets are those where alternating parking is prohibited at all times on one side of the street in order to allow vehicles to pass."
Regarding sectorized parking areas, "only people who have a permit may park in SRRR zones; anyone else who parks there will be subject to a statement of offence."
Reserved lanes and parking meter payments remain in effect as usual.
"Payment for metered parking is being maintained according to the schedules posted at the parking meters. Payment is processed through the parking pay stations or the mobile app of the Agence de mobilité durable."
