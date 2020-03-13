St. Laurent announces coronavirus actions

The borough of St. Laurent announced measures it is taking to prevent the spread in municipal buildings of the coronavirus, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization last Wednesday.
“The health and safety of our citizens, employees and partners is our primary concern," stated Mayor Alan DeSousa. "Accordingly, we are expending all the necessary effort to ensure that everyone feels safe inside our facilities and doing our part to limit the spread of the virus.
"We are implementing these measures out of consideration for the well-being of our 105,000 residents, of course, and also for that of roughly the same number of workers at our 4,000 or so places of businesses.”
St. Laurent's actions include:
• Increasing its sanitation workforce, with employees "assigned to the systematic and continuous cleaning of reception areas. Other special measures also apply to high-traffic venues, including Borough Hall, the libraries, the Centre des loisirs and the sports complex."
• The installation of reminder posters at common spaces and washrooms.
• The training of front-line borough employees, who are "receiving daily reminders about appropriate procedures to follow."
DeSousa is also appealing to local businesses to "launch their back-up business continuity plans to ensure that operations continue to run smoothly. Additional prevention measures are expected for all businesses and restaurants in St. Laurent."
The borough is, and is also encouraging residents to, monitor the ongoing situation, including "learning the provincial and federal government recommendations. A page dedicated to COVID-19 is also featured on the santemontreal.qc.ca website."
The borough recently updated its Emergency Preparedness Guide for Citizens, which can be seen at ville.montreal.qc.ca/saint-laurent. The guide is in English, as well as French.
"This guide contains tips on how to make an emergency kit and a reminder of items to keep on hand, among other things."
