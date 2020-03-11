St. Laurent last week amended its cleanliness bylaw, in relation to the maintenance of vegetation, such as allergy-causing ragweed, on private property.
"These changes ... will allow us to more effectively control the emergence of weeds and invasive plants without sacrificing urban biodiversity," Mayor Alan DeSousa stated.
A borough announcement says the changes will support biodiversity and the control of heat islands "by easing certain requirements that are considered obsolete in 2020.
"The bylaw now allows the height of grass on built land to reach 20 cm instead of 15 cm," the announcement adds. "It also makes it possible for these areas to be developed in a more natural way, including native plants. For vacant lots, maintenance of greenery will be required on a 1.2-metre wide strip along the public road or any partially built land."
The amendment also says it is prohibited to "glue, nail, staple or otherwise attach anything to a tree or shrub located on the public domain.
"On all properties, noxious plants, including poison ivy and ragweed, remain prohibited in St. Laurent because of their negative impact on human health."
DeSousa also announced that an awareness campaign will begin this spring to "counter the undesirable effects of ragweed on human health.
"Residents will be urged to remove ragweed from their properties by the end of July to prevent the spread of pollen from this noxious plant, which is the main cause of seasonal rhinitis, commonly known as hay fever, which affects one in five Quebecers."
More details about the campaign will soon be released.
