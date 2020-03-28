Wrapping up today’s Covid news aside from the many articles you’ve read here today, three stories are noteworthy.
Quebec sent SQ units to the Quebec-U.S. border today to ensure residents crossing back into Quebec at border controls - particularly snowbirds - understand the directives to self-quarantine for 14 days.They are stopping cars after they enter Quebec to deliver these instructions and to collect information on the travellers to allow for subsequent follow-ups to ensure they’re obeying the quarantine period, This will be a continuing operation. Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbeault left the door open to similar checkpoints at provincial border crossings.
As of 4 p.m., the SQ set up checkpoints on major roads to restrict travel to and from eight regions: Bas–Saint-Laurent, Abitibi–Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord, Nord-du-Québec, Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean, Gaspésie—Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Nunavik and Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James. The police will stop travellers at the checkpoints and allow only people who are travelling for essential services and for emergencies to get through. Sources tell us an announcement may be coming from Montreal City Hall on sectoral restrictions.
Finally, tonight Quebec ordered most tourist lodgings to shut down as soon as possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx, said two exceptions to the order are hotels and camp sites. Quebec’s returning “snowbirds,” some of whom have motor homes or camper trailers, can use camp sites as alternative lodging for,self-isolation.Hotels were designated an essential service by the government because they can provide an alternative to anyone in need of lodging while they respect public health guidelines. Every other type of tourist accommodation, including rental cottages, second homes for rent, bed and breakfasts and inns, must close their doors as soon as possible.
