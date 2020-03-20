SPVM warns of extensive COVID-19-related fraud

Station 9 of the SPVM, located in Côte St. Luc, has alerted The Suburban that fraudsters are taking advantage of the COVID-19 virus situation in Montreal.
"As COVID-19 continues to spread globally, watch out for associated scams," the SPVM alert says. "Fraudsters want to profit from consumers' fears, uncertainties and misinformation. Fraudsters are exploiting the crisis to facilitate fraud and cyber crime."
The police are warning the public about:
• Spoofed government, healthcare or research information.
• Unsolicited calls, emails and texts giving medical advice or requesting urgent action or payment.
Also recommended: "If you didn't initiate contact, and you don't know who you're communicating to:
• Never respond or click on suspicious links and attachments.
• Never give out your personal or financial details.
Regarding unauthorized or fraudulent charities requesting money for victims, products or research:
• Don't be pressured into making a donation
• Verify that a charity is registered
Regarding high-priced or low-quality products purchased in bulk by consumers and resold for profit:
• These item may be expired and/or dangerous to your health
The SPVM is also warning of questionable offers, such as: miracle cures, herbal remedies, vaccinations, and faster testing
There are also "fake and deceptive online ads, including: cleaning products, hand sanitizers and other items in high demand.
According to the Montreal police, fraudsters are posing as: • Cleaning or heating companies offering duct cleaning services or filters to protect from COVID-19, and offering "special" air filters
• Local and provincial hydro/electrical power companies threatening to disconnect your power for non-payment.
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization offering fake lists for sale of COVID-19 infected people in your neighbourhood.
• The Public Health Agency of Canada giving false results saying you have been tested positive for COVID-19, tricking you into confirming your health card and credit card numbers for a prescription.
• The Red Cross and other known charities offering free medical products (e.g. masks) for a donation.
• Government departments sending out coronavirus-themed phishing emails, tricking you into opening malicious attachments, tricking you to reveal sensitive personal and financial details.
• Financial advisors pressuring people to invest in "hot new stocks" related to the disease and offering financial aid and/or loans to help you get through the shut downs.
• Door-to-door salespeople selling household decontamination services
• Private companies offering fast COVID-19 tests for sale — "only hospitals can perform the tests. No other tests are genuine or guaranteed to provide accurate results— and selling fraudulent products that claim to treat or prevent the disease. Unapproved drugs threaten public health and violate federal laws."
Trusted resources and sources of advice include:
• Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) (Public Health Agency of Canada)
• Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak (World Health Organization)
As well, "contact your insurance provider to answer any health insurance questions," and "make sure you have anti-virus software installed and keep your operating system up to date."
