SPVM warns of cyber scams related to COVID 19

Montreal Police (SPVM) are advising people to be careful as some scam artists are using the COVID 19 as an opportunity to run fraudluent practices under a number of cons.
As a way to harness perosnal information to steal money from bank accounts, some scam artists have been posing as charitbale foundations collecting money, a cleaning company, the Red Cross or even the provincial or federal government.
Feeding off fear, fraudsters attack online either by sending fake text messages, e-mails, by phone or even door to door visits.
As reported previously in The Suburban, a fraud srtist posing as a doctor was making door to door visits in Pierrefonds-Roxboro recently seeking personal information from those at home as well as trying to gain access to homes.
The SPVM prevention tips include staying away from ads boasting miracle cures for the virus, unsolicited businesses seeking personal information and never click on a link or website you do not know or trust.
To get up to date information, consult your city or the province's website for accurate links and timely news feeds.
