SPVM urges community to report domestic violence

The Montreal police department is urging the public to report instances of domestic violence, especially during the COVID-19 crisis, as there are reports of increases as many women and children remain confined to their homes with potential abusers.
“Together we can stop the virus… and the violence,” says the SPVM’s message. “Our present confinement makes violence even harder to detect. However, it is more prevalent than ever in the lives of many women and children. If you hear or see any signs of domestic violence, call 911. The Coronavirus is everyone’s business. So is domestic violence.”
Other resources:
Help and referral 24 / 7 :
• SOS Violence Conjugale :
1 800 363-9010
• Suicide Prevention : 1 866 277-3553
• Tel-jeunes : 1 800 263-2266
