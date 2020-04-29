SPVM to hold virtual info meet on Station 9,11 merger May 5

The SPVM will be holding a virtual information meeting on its website, spvm.qc.ca, 6:30 p.m May 5 on the planned merger this fall of Station 9 in Côte St. Luc and Station 11 in NDG.
As first reported by The Suburban, plans call for the new larger police station to be located at the Station 9 site at Westminster and CSL Road.
However, the virtual information meeting will not be interactive, meaning that participants have to "submit their questions by email to integration.911@spvm.qc.ca by May 4 before 6:30 p.m." The submitted questions will be answered during the meeting. The meeting is a virtual one due to the COVID-19 crisis, and will include sign language.
"The recording of the session will be posted on the SPVM website so that citizens who are unable to attend May 5 can view it at a time convenient to them," the SPVM announcement says. The PDQ 9 and 11 integration presentation document will be available from April 28 on the SPVM website so that citizens can see all the information."
Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand reacted, saying he was surprised the "promised information session is being called with so little advance notice.
"I had been assured by Projet Montreal that the exercise would be credible," he added. "The convocation is entirely in French, and the meeting won't be interactive. Citizens have to email their questions in advance."
Rotrand pointed out that last week, "I withdrew my motion on a promise of a credible meeting as well as the city administration supporting the creation of a sub station in NDG. I am not sure this type of meeting will satisfy a lot of people."
The councillor said he would provide further comment once more information is made available.
