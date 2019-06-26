SPVM Station 9 meets public for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
SPVM Station 9 Photo

As part of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the SPVM’s Station 9 serving Côte St. Luc, Hampstead and Montreal West recently set up an information booth at Quartier Cavendish in collaboration with the CIUSSS of West Central Montreal, CSL Public Security, CSL’s volunteer Citizens On Patrol (vCOP) and others. The Station 9 personnel — socio-community officers Marie-Christine Nobert and Vincent De Angelis— and their community partners informed residents about abuse and fraud against seniors, and provided tips on how to keep safe on the street and in the home. More than 150 people interacted with the Station 9 officers and their community partners.

joel@thesuburban.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.