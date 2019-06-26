As part of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the SPVM’s Station 9 serving Côte St. Luc, Hampstead and Montreal West recently set up an information booth at Quartier Cavendish in collaboration with the CIUSSS of West Central Montreal, CSL Public Security, CSL’s volunteer Citizens On Patrol (vCOP) and others. The Station 9 personnel — socio-community officers Marie-Christine Nobert and Vincent De Angelis— and their community partners informed residents about abuse and fraud against seniors, and provided tips on how to keep safe on the street and in the home. More than 150 people interacted with the Station 9 officers and their community partners.
SPVM Station 9 meets public for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Joel Goldenberg
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Articles
- Rained Out WI Blues Fest rolls for July 20th
- Rental Board judge slams Hampstead tenant for overdoing hotel stay
- CSL's Canada Day July 1
- Royal Canadian Legion Branch 97's $20,000 donation
- Flood cleanup continues in Pierrefonds-Roxboro
- West Island Canada Day activities
- CMM adopts new flood plan map
- Vaudreuil-Soulanges MRC partners with food bank for flood victims
Most Popular
Articles
- Hydro responds to DDO’s concerns over Woodside condo
- OFF-JFL and Zoofest heating up Montreal this summer
- Makeup By Marla: A Tour Of The Hottest Makeup Launches
- Pointe Claire welcomes back the sheep
- Music city
- CSL supports Hebrew Academy expansion
- Fabrose sweeps up Delta in 2-0 game
- The West Island Shamrocks are born with Figsby and Desmarais at the helm
- Summer Fun
- Choosing Burlington as a destination trumps Toronto and definitely Hamilton
Images
Videos
Commented
- Makeup By Marla: A Tour Of The Hottest Makeup Launches (4)
- Hat trick performance leads Lachine to big win over NDG (2)
- NDG Lynx determination to win over Dollard Expos (1)
- Eight musical series 100%-Montreal in Les Jardins Gamelin (1)
- Mercedes engulfed in flames in Saint Laurent (1)
- Plenty of blame to go around in school mess (1)
Most Popular
Articles
- Hydro responds to DDO’s concerns over Woodside condo
- OFF-JFL and Zoofest heating up Montreal this summer
- Makeup By Marla: A Tour Of The Hottest Makeup Launches
- Pointe Claire welcomes back the sheep
- Music city
- CSL supports Hebrew Academy expansion
- Fabrose sweeps up Delta in 2-0 game
- The West Island Shamrocks are born with Figsby and Desmarais at the helm
- Summer Fun
- Choosing Burlington as a destination trumps Toronto and definitely Hamilton
Images
Videos
Commented
- Makeup By Marla: A Tour Of The Hottest Makeup Launches (4)
- Hat trick performance leads Lachine to big win over NDG (2)
- NDG Lynx determination to win over Dollard Expos (1)
- Eight musical series 100%-Montreal in Les Jardins Gamelin (1)
- Mercedes engulfed in flames in Saint Laurent (1)
- Plenty of blame to go around in school mess (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.