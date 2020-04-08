SPVM provides fraud prevention tips to seniors

The Montreal police is warning seniors currently in self-isolation to be vigilant to avoid being defrauded.
The SPVM advisory points out that the Quebec government is asking people 70 and over to stay home and avoid public places.
"This situation could expose seniors to different forms of fraudulent solicitation," the advisory adds. "The SPVM would like to remind you of certain prevention tips to ensure your safety and that of your loved ones during the current period of isolation."
The prevention tips, regarding individuals or organizations offering assistance, include:
• Verify the expectations of the person or organization that is helping you.
• Assess the value of the service;
• Mutually agree to a reasonable contribution;
• Do not let anyone enter your home.
• Never disclose your personal information and personal identification numbers (PINs).
• Check your bank statement regularly. If you notice unusual transactions or fees, contact your financial institution.
• Remember that you do not have to give or sell your goods at a discount (house, television, jewellery, etc.).
Regarding private companies that offer “quick” COVID-19 screening tests, "only hospitals are currently allowed to perform these tests. No other test is authentic or guarantees exact results."
• Beware of false or misleading information.
• Consult the most recent information from the Public Health Agency of Canada at https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html or from the World Health Organization at https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019."
The advisory points out that some consumers "buy large quantities of products and resell them at a higher price. "These products may be expired, they may be of poor quality, and they may increase the risks to your health."
The SPVM also advises that "to report any ill-intentioned person, contact your neighbourhood police station at 514-280-01XX (XX corresponding to the police station number, such as 09 for Station 9 in Côte St. Luc). For any emergency, dial 911."
As well, to report fraud, "contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or through their website at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca. You can also report the fraud or any other criminal activity anonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime Montréal by dialling 514-393-1133 or through their website at www.infocrimemontreal.ca/en/."
For more information, consult the SPVM's Seniors Zone at https://spvm.qc.ca/en/Seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.