SPVM confirms Suburban's police station merger story

Nearly three weeks after The Suburban first broke the news, the SPVM on Feb. 18 confirmed our report that Station 9 in Côte St. Luc and Station 11 in NDG will be merging, with the new larger station to be located at Westminster and CSL Road in CSL.
From the time we first informed CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and CDN-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery of the news, they have been meeting with police officials behind the scenes to discuss the merger and its implications, including the loss of a police station in NDG.
On the afternoon of Tuesday Feb. 18, SPVM spokesman André Durocher revealed the details to the media. We spoke to him by phone.
"The integration should take place sometime this fall," he told The Suburban. "For the past two weeks, we've been meeting with various stakeholders — politicians, employees. The objective is to be more efficient and be able to have critical mass in terms of personnel to not only provide patrols, but also to have special projects and having a critical mass of officers there allows us to do these activities."
Durocher added that two stations needed to each have officers present in the station for day and evening shifts.
"Now, with one station, more officers will be patrolling the streets."
We brought up concerns expressed to us, and by Brownstein to police officials, about police presence in CSL.
"I don't see a problem...I'm sure the police commander who will be there will have to ensure police presence everywhere."
Durocher said he also heard concerns about the objectives of community policing.
"Community policing is not just bricks and mortar, it's more a mentality, a philosophy."
Durocher confirmed there will be about 100 officers at the new facility, and said no officer positions are being cut.
But he also revealed that a new commander is being sought by the SPVM for the new station.
"We just today [Feb. 18] put out an internal memo advertising for a new commander. .... Whoever the new commander is, it will be one who wants to work in the new context and will be aware of the new challenges. It's not the same in NDG as it is in CSL, and the commander we look for will be sensitive to that."
