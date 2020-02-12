SPVM arrests four fraudsters in St. Laurent

The SPVM’s Module d’Action par Projet members recently arrested four individuals in St. Laurent who were involved in fraud and robbery related to the delivery of pizza as ordered by telephone, according to the February 2020 Station 7 report submitted to St. Laurent council.
According to the report, the suspects followed pizza delivery people and encountered them before they reached the delivery address, pretending to be the customers. The suspects paid the delivery people, then pretended to be delivery people and, using a credit and debit card reader, obtained the personal financial information of the real customer.
They then stole the customer’s card and substituted a fake one from the same financial institution. By the time the customers realized what happened, it was too late. Several incidents had taken place in different areas of St. Laurent and in the Toronto area.
Station 7 also, with the help of the Laval and Ontario police, dismantled a car theft network and arrested four individuals who had been stealing cars from the parking lots of various hotels. Seven vehicles were found and returned to their owners.
As well, local crimes against individuals fell nearly 10 percent from 111 to 100 between November and December 2018 and 2019, sexual aggression fell from 16 to seven incidents (a 56.25 percent drop), aggravated theft fell from six to five (16.67 percent), break-ins fell from 64 to 38 incidents (40.62 percent), car thefts increased from 44 to 62 (40.91 percent increase) and thefts in vehicles fell from 48 to 41 (14.58 percent).
In terms of accidents, those involving material damage fell from 156 to 89 (a 42.95 percent drop), those with injuries fell from 42 to 37 (11.9 percent) and there were no fatalities.
