Skye releases second track

Montreal singer-songwriter Ari Skye released her second single and video Look Into My Eyes last week, the 16 year-old singing sensation taking her powerful vocals and soulful artistry to a new production filmed right in Saint-Leonard by Marco Iammatteo.
The single, penned by Charles Vaccaro and produced by Peter Ranallo and Nick Sifoni is Skye’s long-awaited follow-up to her 2019 single Warriors, a wildly popular and viral rallying cry against bullying and intimidation.
The Laval native and RDP teenager has earned respect, interest and admiration from fans and industry professionals across North America, spending her 16th birthday singing the American and Canadian national anthems for The Montreal Canadiens, for whom she is a seasonal regular.
In 2016 and 2017 she wowed judges and fans at the SuperFantastico competition and has since gained notoriety for her work with local charities, including her selection as patient ambassador for the Shriners Hospitals for Children — Canada which she represented at The PGA in Las Vegas, Nevada.
When not hitting the books as a Sec 4 Lester B. Pearson student, Skye is also hard at work singing anthems at Montreal Impact and Armada Boisbriand/Blainville games and other events, including her role as lead radio announcer for the Radio — Dodo children’s program.
Her EP including her latest release L’Amour Existe Encore originally sung by Celine Dion, will also be released soon.
Check out Skye’s latest track at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=inKz76WMVh4&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3f6ApCU1zrHczWp-i_moUou48OIR7O7hzHQBIAYqojXrMWvw8nFMJzQIg
