Warriors released
The scene was Little Italy's Melrose Bistro, the stage was set, and the venue was packed beyond standing-room-only as the overflow crowd trailed outside the door and patio on Saint-Laurent, as 15-year-old pop sensation Ari Skye celebrated the launch of her newest song and video Warriors. The young Laval native and RDP resident released the anti-bullying anthem last week to great critical and commercial response.
Skye has won a host of singing competitions and has performed at the Main’s Grand Prix festivities and delivered the national anthem at the Canada Day celebrations in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. A singer, songwriter, and the Shriner’s Hospital Patient Ambassador, Skye will also take the stage at the much-anticipated Strangers in the Night Gala in Pierrefonds-Roxboro this fall.
