The remarkable Sidney Zoltak was born in 1931 in Siemiatycze, Poland. From 1939 to June 1941, the Soviets were in charge of the town. When the Germans took over, they introduced harsh anti-Jewish legislation. In August 1942, the Jews were forced into the ghetto. When the ghetto was liquidated four months later, Sidney and his family escaped and went into hiding. They stayed with different villagers, changing locations every few months, ultimately hiding in an open barn.
Following liberation in July 1944, Sidney returned to his hometown where he resumed his education. In 1945, the family left Poland and ended up in Cremona, Italy. Sidney’s father died in 1945 and Sidney and his mother lived in DP camps until their immigration to Canada in 1948. They settled in Montreal, where he married a fellow survivor in 1954, and had two sons. Sidney kept in touch with one of the Polish families that hid him and has visited them in Poland.
Last January, Sidney was invited to Cremona for the International Holocaust Remembrance Day called La Giornata Della Memoria to address the region’s high school students and recount his story as a survivor.
Many years later Sidney met and became friends with a young architect, Angelo Garioni and turned into a frequent visitor to that city. He was also introduced to a number of community leaders. This included a former teacher, Ilde Botolli, who was a volunteer at the provincial school board, in charge of Holocaust and Genocide education in the region. She not only organized annual trips of high school students to concentration camps in Germany and Austria, but also guided the groups. She was particularly determined for the students to learn about the gruesome atrocities perpetrated by the government of the German Third Reich. He also met and became friends with two librarians, Monica Feraboli and Roberta Aglio, who are employed by the Biblioteca del Seminario Vescovile. They undertook to supervise the Italian translation of his memoir, My Silent Pledge, that was published in English by Guernica in 2013.
After leaving Cremona, Sidney spent five days in Milano that included a trip to the village of Selvino, where he visited the recently opened museum of the former Youth Aliya children’s home, where he spent nine months in 1945-1946. “When I boarded the plane to Montreal, my thoughts kept racing back to my activities of my trip,” Sidney recounts. “In reality it was not just a trip, it was a mission — a very successful mission. I am also very grateful for being given the opportunity.”
Sidney still speaks to students at Montreal schools. At 89, he is not showing any signs of slowing down.
MONTHLY FOOD BASKETS: MADA Community Services has continued to supply its monthly food baskets. Pickups are generally arranged, but goods are delivered for those who are isolated or quarantined. The baskets include some basic necessities like diapers. “We will be starting cooking and delivering home cooked meals, several at a time,” says Stuart Miller, their head of finance. Contact Jessica at 514-342-4969 ext. 770.
