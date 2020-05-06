Dr. Norman Blumenthal, a licensed clinical psychologist in New York, will be the keynote speaker at the second Montreal Jewish Community Mental Health Shabbat. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the evening will be broadcast live at www.TBDJ.org/mentalhealth2020 and people will also be able to call in to listen at 1-855-531-0118 if they do not have internet access.
Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem in Côte Saint-Luc is spearheading this initiative, which coincides with Canadian Mental Health Week. Dr. Rachel Goodman and Yair Meyers are the program co-chairs. “Our goal is for as many synagogues as possible across the entire Jewish community here and across North America to dedicate that Shabbat as part of the Community-Wide Mental Health Awareness Shabbat,” said Dr. Goodman, a psychologist in private practice.
On Thursday evening, May 7 (7:30 pm to 9 pm) there will be a Community-wide Mental Health Symposium featuring a panel of speakers, including Dr. Blumenthal, Rabbi Yechezkel Freundlich from TBDJ, Ometz Chief Clinical Officer Barbara Victor and AMI Quebec Family Peer Support Worker Lynn Harris. Dr. Goodman will serve as the moderator. The theme will be Anxiety through the Lifespan: A Jewish Community Response.
“Other synagogues will each be dedicating that Shabbat in their own way, whether it be a speaker, the Rabbi’s sermon or an email to their community,” added Dr. Goodman.
Dr. Blumenthal heads the trauma team for OHEL Miriam Center for Trauma, Bereavement and Crisis Response in Brooklyn and has, for the last 25 years, been at the forefront of addressing the emotional impact of calamitous events and losses, particularly in the Jewish community. Most recently this has included the Pittsburgh shooting, Houston floods, Malibu fires and the assaults in Jersey City and Monsey. At Yeshiva University's rabbinic program, Dr. Blumenthal actively participates in the training of prospective clergy, particularly in the areas of pastoral counseling, trauma and grief. He maintains a practice in Cedarhurst, New York and serves on the boards of several programs geared towards special education services, mentoring and continuing education and career development for Orthodox mental health professionals.
By linking the event to the synagogue website, it will take people to a live YouTube feed. “This was planned before COVID as an annual Shabbat, this year dedicated to Anxiety through the lifespan,” Meyers explained. “Obviously now, we will be addressing COVID in the context of this, but it will not be the only focus.”
YOM HAZIKARON: The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of so many important events. But some have been reborn online. Federation CJA produced a superb Yom Hazikaron commemoration. Broadcast last week on their Facebook page and held in collaboration with the Consulate General of Israel in Montreal, the day of remembrance in Israel for fallen soldiers and victims of terror included remarks from Federation CJA CEO Yair Szlakand David Levy, the Consul General of Israel for Quebec and the Atlantic Provinces.
“Now more than ever, it is vital that we come together to remember and honour those who have fought and made sacrifices for Israel, the Jewish homeland,” said the Consul General. “If these unprecedented times have shown us one thing, it is that we are stronger together."
Rabbi Freundlich stated about the brave soldiers: “The void they have left in our lives will never be filled nor replaced. Their sacrifice lights a fire within the hearts and souls of our soldiers. Right now our soldiers are protecting our borders and on the front line of the pandemic.
"This year, Yom Haziikaron is different. Something about it is not fair. Wrong. Yom Hazikaron is the day we remember the over 24,000 Israeli citizens whose lives were cut short defending the Land or as victims of terror. That is a big number for a small country that has only been around for 72 years. Way too big a number. Way too much pain."
I was especially touched to see Herb Friedberg saying prayers on the video for his late son Yehoshua (Joshua). The Dollard des Ormeaux native had made Aliya to Israel and proudly joined the IDF. He was killed in a terrorist attack in 1993. I remember attending his shiva to show my respects. There were some nice tributes on the video. It brought the violence Israelis face on a daily basis very much home.
CARE PACKAGES FOR FRONTLINE WORKERS: As part of a new initiative run by Federation CJA in partnership with the Donald Berman Maimonides Foundation and Donald Berman Jewish Eldercare Foundation, Federation CJA volunteers are making and distributing care packages to over 1,000 front-line medical workers, to thank them their hard work and dedication to vulnerable seniors during the pandemic. The care packages include items like hand lotion, lip balm, hand sanitizer and snacks. Over the next couple of weeks, they will be delivered to caregivers at seven local CHLSDs: Donald Berman Maimonides, Donald Berman Jewish Eldercare, Mount Sinai, Saint Margaret, Saint Andrew, Father Dowd and Henri Bradet. For more information about Federation CJA's crisis relief efforts, and to find out how you can help, visit Federationcja.org.
SCHOOL CARAVAN: Solomon Schechter Academy created a feel-good story last Wednesday on the occasion of Yom Ha’atzmaut. The school traditionally organizes a big celebration at this time. Due to COVID-19, Head of School Steven Erdelyi and his team brought the party to their students. Beginning at 1 pm they had a truck playing music and with messages of ”Happy Birthday Israel,” driving through the streets of Hampstead and Côte Saint-Luc, where the majority of their families live. “The goal was to make the kids smile and get some families to come outside their front doors and wave, dance and celebrate with us.”
SIDNEY ZOLTAK POSTSCRIPT: Last week we told you about Holocaust survivor Sidney Zoltak, who at 89 years young travelled to Cremona, Italy this past winter where he had lived in DP camps before immigrating to Montreal. During the trip he spoke to students (in Italian) and met with friends. But here is something new to the story. “On February 2, the day before I left for home, my friend Angelo, his wife and their seven month old twins, came to Milano to say good-by to me,” he shared. “When we parted, we said our farewells, and hugged and kissed as we do in Italy. About four weeks later, I hear that my friend is in a Cremona hospital with the COVID-19 virus. At first it was mild, then it was more serious. I was only able to communicate with him about five or six weeks later. Because he is a kidney transplant recipient, he was a prime candidate. During a recent telephone conversation that I had with him, he told me that the medical people in Cremona later told him that he was infected with the virus in the month of February, and that the virus in Italy was circulating in January, and the region that I was speaking to the students, later became the epicenter of the pandemic. Once again, I was fortunate to be a few steps in front of Satan!”
