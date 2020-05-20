Michelle Toledano is the new Head of School at the Azrieli Schools of United Talmud Torah and Herzliah High,effective July 1.
Ms. Toledano joined the Azrieli Schools family 13 years ago. Following sixteen years of teaching, she spent two years as the Cycle One Coordinator at Herzliah. In 2008, she was offered the position of principal at Talmud Torah Beutel in St. Laurent. She was tasked with the consolidation of that campus with Snowdon to create the Talmud Torah of today. With tireless dedication, strong leadership and incredible vision, she succeeded in seamlessly blending the two school communities, families, students and staff and created a school that is thriving today.
Ms. Toledano will oversee both the elementary and high school leadership team. "I am excited and look forward to the year ahead,” she said. “ I am so fortunate to work alongside a team of gifted educational professionals. I have no doubt that together, we will ensure that Talmud Torah and Herzliah continue to thrive."
At Herzliah, Ms. Toledano will be assisted by Dean of Academics Dr. Karen Gazith, Directors of English and French Schools Lorne Grintuch and Claudine Habre and Director of Jewish Studies David Azerad. In addition, at Talmud Torah, Osnat Bitton and Arielle Medalsy have been promoted, respectively, to the positions of Director of Students and Director of Studies. "We are confident that under Ms. Toledano’s leadership, this team of dedicated professionals will successfully lead our schools into the new decade and beyond,” said President Alexandra Obadia.
SYLVAN ADAMS CYCLES AWAY: Israel’s only professional cycling team, Israel Start-Up Nation (ISN), began its’ first training camp last week since the Coronavirus outbreak, in preparation for the team’s first ever appearance in the Tour de France later this year. The three days of intensive riding in northern Israel makes ISN the first team competing at professional cycling’s highest level, the World Tour, to return to training since the pandemic brought the season to a halt.
The intensive training camp brought together more than 12 riders from ISN’s World Tour roster and its academy development squad. Riding together for the first time in more than two months, the team will conduct sprints and climbing drills. The training camp was organized after Israeli authorities lifted a number of restrictions, making it possible to undertake serious team training, in preparation for a possible resumption of the professional cycling season.
“This is a testament to the forward-looking and astute Israeli management of this pandemic and our nation’s relatively low number of cases,” said ISN team co-owner and native Montrealer Sylvan Adams, who has joined the training camp, located in Beit Hillel, northern Israel.
Adams added: “We look forward to similar improvements in other countries, as we prepare for the resumption of the race season, and our historic participation in the Tour de France, a first for our Israeli team.”
The camp is being conducted under strict rules, adhering to the remaining Coronavirus restrictions. No more than twenty participants, including riders, mechanics and coaches are grouped together. Meanwhile, all participants signed a statement declaring a clean bill of health, body temperatures are regularly tested, meals are delivered in boxes and eaten according to strict social distancing, and all non-training activities such as team meetings are held outdoors. Masseurs and other therapists wear masks while treating riders.
Israel's first professional cycling team was established in 2015 as "Israel Cycling Academy," including riders from Israel and abroad. The team began to compete at a higher level when Adams, who now calls Israel home, joined as a co-owner alongside Ron Baron.
TIKUN GARDENS: Devorah Feldman, Dr. Dahlia Guttman, Jacob Jegher, David Merovitz, David Tordjman and Eta Yudin are the founders of Tikun Gardens. Working in collaboration with Beth Israel Beth Aaron Congregation and the City of Côte Saint-Luc, the organization was established as the community faces unprecedented challenges. Their objective is to find innovative ways to feed those in need and to get quarantined families directly involved in tikun olam (social justice) and tzedakah (charity).
Tikun Gardens is a free community farmers market that gives away organic, locally grown produce to families in need. The project will involve:
• Installing a raised-bed vegetable garden in 50 to 100 local backyards. The gardens will be installed, fully planted (three plantings) and supported throughout the season by a professional gardening company. This will ensure success and maximize output;
• Daily maintenance of the garden. This will be done by local families or seniors who are at home. It can also be a great family activity to undertake with children;
• Harvesting the produce. A minimum of 50 percent of the produce from each garden bed will be donated to our free farmers market. The other 50 percent will be retained by the host family;
• Receive donations from local community gardens and community gardeners;
• Receive donations from families who have fruit trees in their backyard;
• Distributing organic food baskets. Farmers market will be at a drive-up community location or via volunteer drop off. Location and frequency TBD;
• Sign up for our free organic farmers market will be done in collaboration with a local food kitchen or organization servicing a high-risk population.
Garden installations will be available on a first come first serve basis. The cost of the garden will be absorbed by the host family.
There are many benefits which include
• Feeding those in need;
• Providing a therapeutic outlet for individuals of all ages and families in isolation;
• Teaching children the importance of tzedaka, healthy eating and tikun olam;
• Creating a fun family activity during isolation;
• Showcasing the beauty of a unified Jewish community.
CABGU RESCHEDULES MAIN EVENT: Like the many fundraising organizations that take advantage of the May to June corridor in the Jewish community calendar to run events, the Canadian Friends of Ben Gurion University of the Negev (CABGU) were well underway for their third annual Main Event on May 6 when the Coronavirus interrupted things in March. As soon as travel and other advisories were put in place, CABGU Montreal decided to postpone their event to October 21, 2020. This year’s event will be a celebration BGU’s 50th anniversary and will highlight Cyber-Security one of the university’s top research expertise. “We hope that by October we will be able to showcase the work being done at BGU to counter computer virus’ rather than biological ones,” stated CABGU Montreal President Jack Altman. The event will feature Prof. Yuval Elovici, BGU’s lead cyber researcher and world renowned expert. It also pay tribute to past and present leadership, donors and volunteers. Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available at www.bengurion.ca. The event will include a full cocktail dinatoîre and open bar.
