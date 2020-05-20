Michelle Toledano is the new Head of School at the Azrieli Schools of Talmud Torah and Herzliah High, effective July 1.
Ms. Toledano joined the Azrieli Schools family 13 years ago. Following sixteen years of teaching, she spent two years as the Cycle One Coordinator at Herzliah. In 2008, she was offered the position of principal at Talmud Torah Beutel in St. Laurent. She was tasked with the consolidation of that campus with Snowdon to create the Talmud Torah of today. With tireless dedication, strong leadership and incredible vision, she succeeded in seamlessly blending the two school communities, families, students and staff and created a school that is thriving today.
Ms. Toledano will oversee both the elementary and high school leadership team. "I am excited and look forward to the year ahead,” she said. “ I am so fortunate to work alongside a team of gifted educational professionals. I have no doubt that together, we will ensure that Talmud Torah and Herzliah continue to thrive."
At Herzliah, Ms. Toledano will be assisted by Dean of Academics Dr. Karen Gazith, Directors of English and French Schools Lorne Grintuch and Claudine Habre and Director of Jewish Studies David Azerad. In addition, at Talmud Torah, Osnat Bitton and Arielle Medalsy have been promoted, respectively, to the positions of Director of Students and Director of Studies. "We are confident that under Ms. Toledano’s leadership, this team of dedicated professionals will successfully lead our schools into the new decade and beyond,” said President Alexandra Obadia.
SYLVAN ADAMS CYCLES AWAY: Israel’s only professional cycling team, Israel Start-Up Nation (ISN), began its’ first training camp last week since the Coronavirus outbreak, in preparation for the team’s first ever appearance in the Tour de France later this year. The three days of intensive riding in northern Israel makes ISN the first team competing at professional cycling’s highest level, the World Tour, to return to training since the pandemic brought the season to a halt.
The intensive training camp brought together more than 12 riders from ISN’s World Tour roster and its academy development squad. Riding together for the first time in more than two months, the team will conduct sprints and climbing drills. The training camp was organized after Israeli authorities lifted a number of restrictions, making it possible to undertake serious team training, in preparation for a possible resumption of the professional cycling season.
“This is a testament to the forward-looking and astute Israeli management of this pandemic and our nation’s relatively low number of cases,” said ISN team co-owner and native Montrealer Sylvan Adams, who has joined the training camp, located in Beit Hillel, northern Israel.
Adams added: “We look forward to similar improvements in other countries, as we prepare for the resumption of the race season, and our historic participation in the Tour de France, a first for our Israeli team.”
The camp is being conducted under strict rules, adhering to the remaining Coronavirus restrictions. No more than twenty participants, including riders, mechanics and coaches are grouped together. Meanwhile, all participants signed a statement declaring a clean bill of health, body temperatures are regularly tested, meals are delivered in boxes and eaten according to strict social distancing, and all non-training activities such as team meetings are held outdoors. Masseurs and other therapists wear masks while treating riders.
Israel's first professional cycling team was established in 2015 as "Israel Cycling Academy," including riders from Israel and abroad. The team began to compete at a higher level when Adams, who now calls Israel home, joined as a co-owner alongside Ron Baron.
TIKUN GARDENS: As the community faces unprecedented challenges, some members have stepped up as we enter the summer months with an opportunity – to find innovative ways to feed those in need and to get quarantined families and older adults directly involved in charity. If you’re an older adult isolated at home or a family looking for a meaningful project to do with your kids this summer, consider joining forces with Tikun Gardens. which will be collecting produce from local community gardens and distributing to those in need.
Tikun Gardens was established by Devorah Feldman with support from Dr. Dahlia Guttman, Jacob Jegher David Tordjman, Eta Yudin and Beth Israel Beth Aaron Congregation. Feldman, a social worker explained that this project came from her desire to educate her children about the challenges so many are facing during the pandemic. “I was looking for a meaningful project that actively engaged my children in charity so that they would better understand the importance of feeding the most vulnerable members of our community,” she said. “Combining gardening with a tangible charitable component was the perfect vehicle to achieve this goal.”
CSL City Councillor David Tordjman and a committee member adds: “Giving back to our most vulnerable families is so important in these difficult times. By planting and growing our own produce locally we are getting directly involved, in the most environmentally conscious way, and giving back to our most vulnerable neighbours. I am calling out to all residents that want to get involved, be it by having one tomato plant or a garden, reach out every act will make a difference.”
Tikun Gardens will collect fresh produce throughout the months of July and August from local community gardeners, and create fresh fruit and vegetable baskets. Their goal will be to distribute 40 baskets per week. Thus far, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Sign up has been steady and donors have stepped up to add new items including eggs.
To donate, volunteer, get more information on how to plant your own garden visit www.tikungardens.org. Tikun Gardens is fully volunteer run and is actively looking for more participants and volunteers.
CABGU RESCHEDULES MAIN EVENT: Like the many fundraising organizations that take advantage of the May to June corridor in the Jewish community calendar to run events, the Canadian Friends of Ben Gurion University of the Negev (CABGU) were well underway for their third annual Main Event on May 6 when the Coronavirus interrupted things in March. As soon as travel and other advisories were put in place, CABGU Montreal decided to postpone their event to October 21, 2020. This year’s event will be a celebration BGU’s 50th anniversary and will highlight Cyber-Security one of the university’s top research expertise. “We hope that by October we will be able to showcase the work being done at BGU to counter computer virus’ rather than biological ones,” stated CABGU Montreal President Jack Altman. The event will feature Prof. Yuval Elovici, BGU’s lead cyber researcher and world renowned expert. It also pay tribute to past and present leadership, donors and volunteers. Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available at www.bengurion.ca. The event will include a full cocktail dinatoîre and open bar.
