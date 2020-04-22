Situation at long-term care homes 'heartbreaking': Housefather

Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather commented extensively during a Facebook Live Q & A session Thursday night on the situation at Montreal-area long-term care facilities.
The session, watched by more than 100 people, dealt primarily with federal programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic to protect workers, but several questions were asked relating to matters under provincial jurisdiction.
Long-term care facilities have seen many deaths amongst residents in Quebec. The Residence Herron in Dorval, where 31 residents died, is being investigated by the Quebec government. The residence's owner and the CIUSSS West Island have each blamed the other for the situation, which has made nation-wide news.
Housefather said that while the matter is provincial jurisdiction, he is also very concerned.
"What happened at the Herron residence in Dorval was a travesty, a tragedy beyond words," the MP said. "Our seniors are people who have paid taxes their whole lives and helped build this country and deserve to be treated with respect. I definitely want to make sure that seniors are treated properly in long-term care facilities."
While the issue is under the jurisdiction of the provinces, "the federal government can, if the province asks, assist. Quebec asked us to help provide personnel and the Prime Minister said he's willing to do that. I'm very pleased that he's willing to send army personnel, Health Canada volunteers, and Red Cross officials to help in the long-term care facilities in Quebec."
Housefather reiterated that the overall situation regarding facilities is "heartbreaking," including personal caregivers not being allowed to enter
"I've spoken up, saying I was concerned about this, that while it might reduce the risk for COVID-19, it would mean some people would not be eating properly or being cared for properly in some facilities, and at the Herron, that proved to be the case. I'm sad that I hear you're not getting regular reports on your loved ones. I pass on your concerns whenever I can to your MNAs David Birnbaum and Pierre Arcand," and sometimes directly to the CIUSSS.
"But I feel your pain."
Housefather pointed out that his own father is in a long-term care facility in the Mount Royal riding.
"I hear you. My mom and I talk about it every day, and my brother and others in my family."
