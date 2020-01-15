SIN phone scam ongoing

Police across Canada have been warning the public about what has been ongoing Social Insurance Number-related phone scams.
I have personally received many of these calls in the last month from the phone number 1-800-622-6232. As soon as I hear the recorded message from a British-accented woman, I hang up, as police recommend.
“Recently there has been an increase in calls purporting the unauthorized use of your Social Insurance Number,” says a recent release from the Hamilton, Ontario Police Service. “In many instances, a recorded call will come to your phone directing you to call back immediately, or press “1” to avoid prosecution. Don’t call back — don’t press ‘1.’
“No official administrative centre will ever contact you through a text, use high-pressure tactics, be disrespectful, or require you to pay any money through gift cards or using Bitcoins," the police advisory also adds. “Everyone believes they would never fall for such scams but please make sure you talk about it with your friends, family, and neighbours. Some people are more susceptible to deceptive tactics and require more help to ensure they are aware of these fraudsters....When in doubt – just hang up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.