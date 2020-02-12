Mayor Plante should be ashamed of herself! For someone who is so pro-inclusivity, diversity and respect, her refusal to accept the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism was a blatant lack of respect to not only the Jewish community, but to all Montrealers!
Jeff Kovac
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.