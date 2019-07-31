MONTREAL’S ITALIAN WEEK:
FESTIVITIES ACROSS THE CITY
The countdown is on to Montreal’s Italian Week August 9 — 18, and activities will be offered to festival-goers in several neighborhoods of the city.
There will be concerts, a theater performance, an opera, car shows, a film festival, and many other events.
On August 10 in N.D.G., Parc Georges-Saint-Pierre is the place to be, with soccer and bocce tournaments, and a Fiat exhibit. Several artists will perform on stage, including Enzo De Rosa and Isabelle Metwalli, Alexander d’Alesio, Pino Gioia and Joe Cacchione.
In Montreal-North’s Saint-Laurent and Aimé-Léonard parks, take boat rides on the Rivière des Prairies, as well as several concerts, including Vanessa Piunno, December Rose, and Daniela Fiorentino.
In Laval, inflatable games, a Fiat car show, and numerous concerts will be presented, including Marco Sanelli, New Voices, Alexander D’Alesio and Pino Gioia. At Parc de Lausanne on August 11.
Rivière-des-Prairies’ Maria-Auxiliatrice is the venue for several activities, such as inflatable games, music, circus and comedy shows, as well as fireworks from August 10-12.
In Lasalle’s Ouellette Park on August 11 and 13, Fiats and performances by Pino Gioia and comedian Joe Cacchione are on the menu., while in Saint-Léonard’s Parc Wilfrid-Bastien comes alive on August 15 with a bocce tournament and several musical performances, including the SophistOccasion Showband.
Little Italy is the centre of the action of course., and during the final weekend, august 16-18 Saint-Laurent boulevard will overflow with cultural and gastronomic activities: exhibitions, a dessert contest, car show, the Moda Sotto le Stelle fashion show, and performances by Peppe Voltarelli and Marco Calliari. To close this 26th edition, Ruggero Leoncavallo’s opera Pagliacci, accompanied by the symphony orchestra led by maestro Gianluca Martinenghi, will take place on Sunday, August 18.
