Security firm donates cameras to fight

Frederic Abenaim hopes the corporate world will step up and help where it can.
“The CIUSSS Centre-Sud-de-l'Ile-de-Montréal has been our client for years” says the president of Saint-Laurent-based iMotion Security, “and we are very concerned about the level of work they are doing as a hub during this pandemic,” he told The Suburban.
“We supplied a lot of their video management and security cameras and sold them some of our thermographic imaging cameras. They told us these were so helpful but they didn't have the budget to acquire more equipment. When we heard that, so we just decided to give it to them.”
iMotion donated thermographic cameras which allow frontline medical staff to be more proactive by quickly detecting feverish patients entering their institutions.
The cameras are equipped with advanced detectors and special algorithms, designed for immediate detection and preliminary screening of high skin surface temperatures.
Used since the beginning of the crisis in some hospitals, the technology is proven to be highly effective, giving staff a helping hand in the rapid detection of fever in patients and is an important tool for both patients and staff on the front lines.
It only takes a second for the camera to detect the person's temperature, keeping patients flowing and allowing accurate temperature measurement from a distance that reduces the risk of infection from physical contact.
The 20-year-old company donated three of the cameras – valued at about $6000 apiece – to support the fight. “We want more companies to step up” says Abenaim. “Maybe our move can influence somebody, trigger some help for the fight out there. We can’t provide them with labour, but this we can provide. We hope others will help where they can.”
