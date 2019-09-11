Salsa Africa closes 2019 St. Laurent Summer Celebrations

The borough of St. Laurent's Summer Celebrations concluded Aug. 29 with a Salsa Africa in the Digital Age show at Place Rodolphe-Rousseau. "This was a participatory concert incorporating world rhythms and the technological tools of musical creation,and it charmed young and old alike," said borough officials. "The duo of professional musicians Oscar Salazar Varela and Gotta Lago offered a unique performance for this last concert of the season."
Caption: Salsa Africa in the digital age has closed the 2019 Summer Celebrations season.
