Saint-Laurent puts in place preventive coronavirus measures and appeals to the business community

In line with the flu epidemic caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Borough of Saint-Laurent has announced the introduction of special prevention measures to keep the virus from spreading among employees and visitors at all municipal buildings that are accessible to the public.
“The health and safety of our citizens, employees and partners is our primary concern. Accordingly, we are expending all the necessary effort to ensure that everyone feels safe inside our facilities and doing our part to limit the spread of the virus,” declared the Mayor of Saint-Laurent, Alan DeSousa. “We are implementing these measures out of consideration for the well-being of our 105,000 residents, of course, and also for that of roughly the same number of workers at our 4000 or so places of businesses,” he continued.
Preventive measures and concrete actions
With respect to public hygiene, the Saint-Laurent administration has increased its sanitation workforce. Accordingly, employees have been assigned to the systematic and continuous cleaning of reception areas. Other special measures also apply to high-traffic venues including Borough Hall, the libraries, the Centre des loisirs and the Complexe sportif.
Since each person can help to effectively limit the spread of the virus by using basic hygiene techniques and good habits, reminder posters have been installed in common spaces and washrooms.
Front-line Borough employees will receive training and daily reminders about appropriate procedures to follow.
Appeal to the business community
Due to the high number of workers that make up the Saint-Laurent business community and the economic weight it represents for Québec as a whole, the Mayor of Saint-Laurent is also urging companies on the territory to launch their back-up business continuity plans to ensure that operations continue to run smoothly. Additional prevention measures are expected for all businesses and restaurants in Saint-Laurent.
In vigilance mode
The Borough will continue to closely monitor the situation and invites its residents to do the same and learn the provincial and federal government recommendations. A page dedicated to COVID-19 is also featured on the santemontreal.qc.ca website.
In closing, it is noteworthy to remember that Saint-Laurent recently updated its Emergency Preparedness Guide for Citizens available on its website home page at ville.montreal.qc.ca/saint-laurent. This guide contains tips on how to make an emergency kit and a reminder of items to keep on hand, among other things.
—Saint-Laurent
—AB
