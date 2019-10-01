A warrior has left us far too early. But more importantly we’ve lost a friend and sister-in-arms. My friendship with Ruth Kovac goes back 30 years. It is difficult to write of her in the past tense. I still have her last birthday wish to me just two weeks ago and her last post of her Friday night flowers on her table just three days ago. A fellow child of Holocaust survivors, she learned the lessons of memory and witness, vigilance and tenacity early on. And the need to pursue justice at all costs. In every battle for civil rights Ruth was in the front rank. At the barricades. As a public servant she was without peer. Her compassion and empathy was evident to all and guided her service to her constituents. As a friend, there was not an hour too late to call nor words of wise counsel that were not needed and heeded. As a wife and mother she mastered the hardest role of all...to be a best friend. There is no rhyme nor reason to all this in our existence. And Ruth understood that very well. She faced life with the will of tempered steel. Her courage in her challenges the past years is an example to all in how to live. Her dignity and resolve in the past months is an example to all in how to leave this mortal coil. Earlier today I had posted that it was one year ago that we lost Charles Aznavour and how I loved his “Non, je n’ai rien oublié.” We will not forget one thing about Ruth. In the words of the poet, “Death be not proud, though some have called thee mighty and dreadful, for, thou art not so. For those whom thou think'st thou dost overthrow, die not...” Ruth Kovac is alive in each of us she touched and is on a mountaintop higher than we can ever hope to ascend...
breaking featured
Ruth Kovac: A personal tribute to a warrior
Beryl Wajsman
