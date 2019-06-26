Royal Canadian Legion Branch 97's $20,000 donation
Photo courtesy Allan Levine

The Brigadier Frederick Kisch Branch 97 of the Royal Canadian Legion presented a $20,000 cheque to the Old Brewery Mission last week during a ceremony at Côte St. Luc's Aquatic and Community Centre, to help homeless veterans. The funds had been collected by Branch 97 members, volunteer Citizens On Patrol personnel and other Côte St. Luc volunteers. From left, Branch 97 vice-president Richard Quintal; David Leduc, Executive Director of Development responsible for major gifts at the Old Brewery Mission; and Branch 97 president and former CSL councillor Allan Levine.

joel@thesuburban.com

