Rotrand welcomes CDN-NDG emergency funding for local groups

Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand welcomed the Côte des Neiges-NDG borough's vote this week at a special meeting to provide a $200,000 emergency food aid program for local community groups.
"The COVID-19 pandemic confronts us with an unprecedented challenge," Rotrand wrote in a message to constituents. "Many people are out of work and many are isolated in their homes in need of help. There is a growing requirement for food aid in our borough’s territory."
The councillor pointed out that the borough council recently provided a $100,000 grant to Centraide.
The latest funding "will go to food banks that operate in our territory such as Multicaf, MADA and the NDG Food Depot as well as to organizations that support the Jewish, Filipino, Tamil and Black communities.
"These grants to aid on-going work of the community organizations to provide food to seniors, those who are isolated and other vulnerable persons in the community was recommended by our Service de la culture, des sports, des loisirs et du développement social and accepted by the councillors," Rotrand explained. "Permit me once to convey my appreciation to the many volunteers who have come forward to aid our local community associations be able to provide enlarged food security programs.
