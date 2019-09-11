Rotrand to propose Elie Wiesel place name in Montreal

Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand will be introducing a resolution at the Sept. 16 Montreal council meeting to name a city landmark after Nobel Peace Prize-winning author Elie Wiesel before July 2, 2021, the fifth anniversary of Wiesel's death.
The motion will be seconded by fellow Côte des Neiges-NDG councillor Lionel Perez and Anjou councillor Andrée Henault.
Rotrand pointed out that Toronto city council adopted a motion to name a park after the Holocaust survivor, and that Côte St. Luc, New York City and Paris have named places after Wiesel — a park in the case of CSL.
"It is my hope that Montreal can follow suit with an appropriate gesture that will give prominence to honouring the exemplary life of Elie Wiesel," Rotrand said. "I raised the issue at the Aug. 19 meeting of the city council by tabling letters of support from a dozen organizations and several prominent individuals in support of my proposal. As an author, Elie Wiesel has a body of works of 57 books including Night, which was the description of the murder of his family and his own experiences as an inmate in the Nazi death camps.
"He was a strong spokesman for human rights, a great humanitarian and an eloquent voice for the Jewish people," the councillor added. "I believe Montrealers will embrace a place name that honours Elie Wiesel and which challenges each and every one of us to never forget the cause of human rights."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.