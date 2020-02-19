Rotrand to CDN-NDG: Oppose Station 9, 11 merger

Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand has reacted to The Suburban‘s and subsequent media reports of a planned merger of police stations 9 and 11, by calling on the Côte des Neiges-NDG borough council to oppose any such measure.
Rotrand has also sent a letter to his borough council colleagues with his concerns.
“Closing police station 11 means that the Notre Dame de Grace part of the Borough of Cote des Neiges — Notre Dame de Grace, a neighbourhood of 65,000 persons, will for the first time in living memory have no police station,” says Rotrand. “Moreover, there has been absolutely no public consultation about the proposal or the fact that we are moving away from community policing and its easily accessible neighbourhood police stations to the old model of huge precincts that are disconnected from the population they are to serve.”
The Suburban heard of the planned merger of Station 9, serving Côte St. Luc, Hampstead and Montreal West; and Station 11, serving NDG, from a source. The SPVM has told The Suburban it would respond to us officially at some point, and in the interim, Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein has been meeting with police and municipal officials. CDN-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery also told us that she would respond when the SPVM officially does.
Our source expressed concern that while the merged station would still be housed on Westminster in Côte St. Luc, police presence in CSL would be lessened. Brownstein also told Global News he has heard the merged station could have 100 officers working from a larger rented space at the Westminster location, as opposed to the current 30.
In his own reaction, Rotrand expressed outrage that CDN-NDG has been “kept in the dark” about the merger.
The councillor added that the merger will “significantly reduce walk-in citizen access to police and have an immediate impact on services,” and asked why Montgomery “did not alert the local councillors nor immediately tell the SPVM that the proposal is a non starter.”
Rotrand said he will “demand that Projét Montreal’s two NDG councillors speak up for their constituents.”
