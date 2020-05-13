Rotrand proposes voting by mail for 2021 municipal election

Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand is proposing a non-partisan resolution calling on Montreal city council and the Quebec government to enable all voters to have the option of voting by mail in the Nov. 7, 2021 municipal election.
The resolution is being proposed in light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
"This method reduces the risk of transmission of the virus caused by people congregating in voting stations," Rotrand wrote in a message to constituents. "This method of voting is already legal in all 50 U.S. states with some having only voting by mail rather than in person."
The resolution, to be seconded by Villeray‑St. Michel‑Parc Extension Mayor Giuliana Fumagalli, says that the COVID-19 pandemic "could affect our society for several years, as doctors and scientists suggest that several waves could affect us successively.
"To protect public health, our society has had to make unprecedented changes such as banning public gatherings, requiring voluntary quarantines and promoting social distancing," the resolution points out. "Our next policies should aim at risk reduction.... Voting by mail facilitates democratic participation and reduces the number of people who meet at polling stations."
The resolution asks that the city's Commission de la présidence du conseil report to council on the issue by the August 2020 council meeting "so that there is sufficient time to request that the provincial government make legislative changes to allow voting by mail."
