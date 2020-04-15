Rotrand proposes police station merger compromise

Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand is proposing a compromise to the planned merger this fall of SPVM stations 9 in Côte St. Luc and Station 11 in NDG.
The SPVM’s plan calls for the new merged station to be located in CSL and the Somerled Ave. station in NDG to be closed. Public consultations were to have taken place on the merger, but were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rotrand’s compromise would be a Station 11 sub-station in NDG, a smaller station in the eastern part of the area.
Numerous people in the NDG community oppose the merger, which was first reported in The Suburban. Côte St. Luc council voted 5-2 and Hampstead council voted unanimously for a one-year moratorium on the merger.
Rotrand told The Suburban that the city administration “seems adamant that it will merge stations 9 and 11. They have defeated two motions in favour of a moratorium and allowing residents to be consulted. My motion — the third and last on the issue — goes to council April 20.”
The councillor said his proposed NDG sub-station would be “smaller than the current station 11 and akin to Toronto’s community officers’ point of service.
“I’m hoping that at least this might work. Projet Montréal has made it clear they won’t back down on closing Station 11 no matter what residents say.”
Rotrand also made his proposal for a sub-station in a letter to Rosannie Filato, the Montreal executive committee member responsible for public security.
The substation, says the letter, would have a “limited number of officers to have, at least, a visible police presence in this neighborhood, which has 65,000 residents.
“The sub-station could be located in the eastern part of NDG, as it is the part of the neighborhood that is furthest from what will be the enlarged Station 9, in the western section of Côte St. Luc,” the letter adds. “It should be open at least during normal business hours, accommodate residents without an appointment, and arrange meetings between officers and representatives of community groups. This solution would not be ideal for NDG residents, but it would at least allow the police to be physically accessible in the neighborhood.”
Rotrand also wrote that while Montreal has been closing and merging police stations, Toronto has been adding points of service and establishing officers in the community.
