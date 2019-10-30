Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand joined with many local minority community groups Friday to call on the Quebec government to halt random street checks by SPVM police.
“It’s unacceptable for anybody to get stopped on our streets with no valid public security motive,” the councillor said. “It’s even more unacceptable when there’s a built-in bias in the system, and visible minorities and Native persons who, together, make up almost 34 percent of the population of Montreal, are stopped, largely because of their racial and ethnic origin, not because they’ve done anything.”
Rotrand will be submitting a motion at the November Montreal council meeting calling on the police to immediately put a moratorium into effect, for Quebec’s Justice and Public Security ministers to propose a law permanently banning the street checks, for the SPVM to respond to an Oct. 14 report describing the current bias and identifying solutions to racial profiling, and for the city to mandate its Executive Committee to also respond in writing to propose how to end racial profiling by police.
The other groups calling for the moratorium include the Black Coalition of Quebec, the Jamaica Association of Montreal, the Côte des Neiges Black Community Association, the Filipino group FAMAS and many others.
Rotrand and the groups were reacting to a recently released report identifying systemic discrimination by the SPVM, and which says visible minorities, such as young Arabs, members of the black community and indigenous women, are much more likely to be stopped by police than whites.
Rotrand pointed out that the provinces of Nova Scotia and Ontario have passed laws banning street checks, the collecting of information by police of individuals who have not committed any criminal acts.
Alain Babineau, a former RCMP officer who now advises the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR), provided an extensive history of street checks and quoted Ontario Judge Michael Tulloch as saying that “what began as a legitimate police practice became one with high potential for abuse.”
“We are living, supposedly, in a democratic society,” said Dan Philip of the Black Coalition of Quebec. “When we talk about racial profiling, we are talking about victims in society, people who are brought to court unjustly and, finally, they have to plead guilty in cases where they are innocent. This change should come about.”
