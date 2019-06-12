Rotrand, DeSousa renew call for STM fare evasion audit

Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand and St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa are resubmitting a motion for the June 17 Montreal council meeting calling for an independent audit of fare evasion at the STM.
The first motion was defeated by the governing Projet Montréal, but a new one is being submitted in light of a Journal de Montréal report that indicated “new information that the significant fare evasion in the Métro revealed by their undercover investigation last month is also a problem on the bus system,” Rotrand explained.
The councillor added some more new information, that “in light of the report of the Toronto auditor last February indicating that fraud on the TTC is three times higher than the transporter said it was, costing $61 million a year in lost revenues, the TTC has been hiring 36 new personnel for fare inspection and handed out over 4,500 tickets in March and April, more than double the usual rate.”
Rotrand and DeSousa have been calling for:
• “An independent audit conducted by the Auditor General.”
• “The STM to immediately and significantly increase the presence of uniformed officers in stations where, according to surveillance cameras, the problems of fraud relating to tickets are more prevalent.”
• Ensuring that ticket verification by the STM deters ticket fraud.
• Improve the method of ticket verification through technological and other solutions.
