Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand has contacted the STM about the 161 Van Horne bus being partially detoured onto de la Peltrie.
Major roadwork is currently taking place on Van Horne, resulting in one-way traffic eastbound between Westbury and Victoria.
As a result, the westbound 161 is detoured from Van Horne south onto Victoria, west onto de la Peltrie, and north on Westbury, where it hooks up again with Van Horne heading west.
Rotrand told The Suburban residents “cannot fathom why they have detoured a major route like the 161, which runs every three minutes in rush hour onto a narrow residential street, in front of a park, and running by seniors’ centres’ on Westbury.
“The bus should have been detoured along Victoria and Cote Ste. Catherine,” the councillor added.
Philippe Déry of the STM’s public affairs department, who replied quickly, told The Suburban that when detours are planned for a bus route, “our crews will work to establish an alternative route that minimizes additional travel time, meets our operational needs and is as far from the original route as possible to facilitate the return to the regular [route].
“We also ensure that the chosen route does not involve any security issue,” he added. “Also, our drivers are professionals and their priority is to ensure safe travel for all— customers, cyclists, pedestrians and motorists.”
