Rotrand: compromise reached regarding police station merger process

Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand withdrew a motion he had planned to present for last week's Montreal council meeting calling for a moratorium on the mergers of police stations 9 in Côte St. Luc and 11 in NDG, saying a compromise was reached with the Montreal administration.
The planned merger, first reported by The Suburban, would see the merged station located at the Station 9 site in CSL and Station 11 on Somerled closed down. Local councils, in the majority and unanimously, and members of the community in CSL and NDG have expressed strong opposition to the merger, which is scheduled for the fall.
Rotrand says the compromise follows the terms of his proposal to Executive Committee member Rosannie Filato in an April 8 letter.
Rotrand says the Montreal administration agreed to:
• "An information session with NDG residents to replace the March 16 meeting, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
• "A favourable prejudice by the administration for the opening of a police sub-station in eastern NDG which would allow a physical police presence accessible to citizens' business hours."
"I still favour keeping Station 11 open, but this compromise does meet the objections of many local residents," Rotrand added. "I want to note the collaboration of Loyola Councillor Christian Arseneault, who worked with me in the last few weeks to help reach this agreement... Given the police department position and the city administration's support of that position, this is the best I think could have been negotiated."
