Rotrand calls for resignation of Public Security Commission chief

Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand demanded that Alexander Norris resign his position as Montreal Public Security Commission president following reports related to the planned merger of police stations 9 and 11.
Norris “should do the honourable thing,” Rotrand emphasized.
As The Suburban first reported in late January, plans calls for the two stations — 9 serving Côte St. Luc, Hampstead and Montreal West; and 11 serving NDG, to become one station, located at Station 9’s site in Côte St. Luc. Station 11 on Somerled would close.
Rotrand’s resignation call emanates from a local media report that Norris and Rosannie Filato, the executive committee member responsible for public safety; approved the merger after being informed of it by the SPVM in January.
“This is a power that neither Norris nor Ms. Filato has,” Rotrand stated. “Worse still, Norris kept this information secret for almost two months and did not share it with the members of the Public Security Commission, thus usurping this democratic body’s watchdog role to carry out its obligations of civilian oversight.”
The Suburban informed CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and CDN-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery of the coming merger Jan. 29, but indications are rumours of the merger were swirling late last year. According to media reports, Montgomery was given conformation of the merger by the SPVM a day after we informed her.
Rotrand added that “on the basis of Mr. Norris and Ms. Filato’s’ approval, the police department has already abandoned its lease on Station 11 and their spokesperson says the merger is irrevocable despite the widespread public opposition and the protests of most local MPs, MNAs, Mayors and councillors.”
Rotrand also cited reports of Norris not being aware of a 2007 merger plan, that the 13-year-old plan was rejected “at a public consultation organized by the committee he now chairs,” and that he was not aware of previous consultations on other station mergers.
“This leads to serious questions about Norris’ ability to chair a body as important as the Public Security Commission,” Rotrand said. “Mr. Norris has been chair of the Public Security Commission for 27 months, more than enough time for him to understand this dossier. We want real public consultations on the merger of Stations 9 and 11 and on the broader question of the future of community policing in Montreal. The Plante administration is offering a public relations exercise headed by a chair who is in flagrant conflict of interest having admitted to secretly approving station closings.”
According to a media report, Norris said Montgomery should have told her CDN-NDG council members when she was told by the SPVM about the merger. Montgomery told the media she was asked not to say anything until an SPVM announcement — she told The Suburban the same between Jan. 29 and the official police announcement.
Rotrand is tabling a motion for the March 23 city council meeting “calling for a one-year moratorium on the merger of stations 9 and 11 and for hearings that focus on the future of community policing in Montreal.” Such a motion has been passed in Hampstead and will be passed at the next CSL council meeting March 16.
We have asked Norris for a reply.
